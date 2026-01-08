Guelph Civic Museum renovations are underway

Guelph, Ont., January 8, 2026 – Guelph Civic Museum is beginning renovations on Jan. 12. These renovations are expected to finish in the summer.

This work will include:

Redesigned reception area and exhibition spaces, including the Families Gallery and third-floor City Gallery

Repaired flooring in public spaces

New accessibility features

Upgraded humidification system

These renovations won’t result in any building-wide closures. The gift shop will remain open for business and there will still be exhibitions to explore and events to experience through the renovation period.

These renovations will help to expand the presentation of Guelph’s stories, increase accessibility, and support inclusive, educational experiences for diverse audiences. The work will protect the City’s collection of artifacts and will support sustainability and efficiencies in the overall space. Additionally, the humidification system upgrades will provide better environmental conditions to protect and preserve Museum artifacts. This work will also aim to challenge Guelph’s founding narrative and reflect on the rich Indigenous history on the land we now call Guelph.

Resources

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager, Museums and Culture

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-836-1221 extension 2775

[email protected]