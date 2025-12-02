Help finalize designs for three City playgrounds on track for replacement in 2026

Share your feedback on playground designs for O’Connor Lane Park, Severn Drive Park and Woodland Glen Park by December 17.

Guelph, Ont., December 2, 2025—We want your input as we prepare final designs for three City of Guelph playgrounds scheduled for replacement in 2026: O’Connor Lane Park, Severn Drive Park and Woodland Glen Park.

Earlier this year we asked the community to let us know what sort of new playground features they’d like to see in the parks. We took that feedback and prepared two concept designs for each location—now we want to know your favourite parts of each design so we can build the best playgrounds possible!

Fill out the surveys on Have Your Say by December 17. Look over the design options and let us know what elements should be included in the final designs. Once the designs for each playground are finalized, we’ll share them with the community and the projects will be tendered out for construction in 2026. Construction details and timelines will be shared closer to the construction start dates.

About the playground replacement process

Each year, budget permitting, we work on several playground lifecycle replacement projects throughout the city. When we replace play equipment, we consider community input, available budget, maintenance needs and how to make the play equipment fun for everyone. Your participation helps us choose the right play equipment for your neighbourhood.

Playgrounds are replaced approximately every 20 years, pending Council approval. If your local playground isn’t on our list this year, chances are it’s not quite time for it to be replaced.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]