Guelph residents can recycle all packaging starting January 1, 2026

Guelph, Ont., December 18, 2025 – Starting January 1, 2026, all households in Ontario will follow the same recycling rules. Even more items can now go into your blue box instead of the grey cart.

What’s new, starting January 1

You can recycle:

All packaging made from things like paper, glass, metal or plastic and combinations of these materials (for example, paper attached to plastic film)

Plastic bags and wrappers: candy wrappers and chip bags, cling wrap, bread/milk bags, bubble wrap, food pouches, pet food bags, softener salt bags

Foam packaging: meat trays, foam peanuts, electronics packaging

Disposable cups and pods: empty coffee cups, coffee pods, waxed paper cups, empty tea bags

Tubes and cosmetic packaging: Toothpaste, deodorant, hand cream tubes, makeup packaging

Blister packs: electronics and medical packaging

Single-use food items: cups, fast food waxed paper, lids, straws, takeout containers, plastic cutlery

Hardware and parts packaging

Any kind of retail packaging you get when buying a product. Whether it’s the box it comes in, the wrapping around it, or the container that makes it easier to carry (like plastic on multipacks).

Still accepted in your Blue Box

These items remain recyclable:

Paper products: cardboard, boxboard, paper bags, drink boxes, milk cartons, magazines, books, egg cartons

Plastics: bottles, containers and lids

Metals: cans, aluminum foil, plates, trays

Glass: bottles and jars

Why are these changes happening?

The Ontario government’s Blue Box Regulation, part of the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, makes producers fully responsible for the cost, operation, and performance of the Blue Box recycling program. This system is called Producer Responsibility. It already applies to items like tires, batteries, electronics, and hazardous waste like paints, pesticides, and antifreeze.

Ontario’s Blue Box program is now administered by Circular Materials. They have contracted WM (previously Waste Management of Canada Corporation) to collect recycling in Guelph.

Producer responsibility encourages companies to cut down on waste and make recycling better. This helps protect natural resources and reduces pollution, including greenhouse gas emissions.

Customer service requests for Blue Box

For all inquiries related to Blue Box collection, you can contact WM by phone, email, or through their website:

Guelph-specific telephone: 1-800-561-1655

Email: [email protected]

WM’s website

Not sure if it goes in recycling or garbage? Download the Guelph waste app or use the Waste Wizard!

Resources

Guelph’s Blue Box recycling collection

Guelph’s Waste Wizard app

Guelph’s 2025 sorting guide

Guelph’s 2026 sorting guide

Ontario’s Blue Box Regulation

Ontario’s Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act

For more information

Solid Waste Resources

519-767-0598; TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]