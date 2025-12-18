Guelph residents can recycle all packaging starting January 1, 2026 

Guelph, Ont., December 18, 2025 – Starting January 1, 2026, all households in Ontario will follow the same recycling rules. Even more items can now go into your blue box instead of the grey cart.
What’s new, starting January 1
You can recycle:
- All packaging made from things like paper, glass, metal or plastic and combinations of these materials (for example, paper attached to plastic film)
- Plastic bags and wrappers: candy wrappers and chip bags, cling wrap, bread/milk bags, bubble wrap, food pouches, pet food bags, softener salt bags
- Foam packaging: meat trays, foam peanuts, electronics packaging
- Disposable cups and pods: empty coffee cups, coffee pods, waxed paper cups, empty tea bags
- Tubes and cosmetic packaging: Toothpaste, deodorant, hand cream tubes, makeup packaging
- Blister packs: electronics and medical packaging
- Single-use food items: cups, fast food waxed paper, lids, straws, takeout containers, plastic cutlery
- Hardware and parts packaging
- Any kind of retail packaging you get when buying a product. Whether it’s the box it comes in, the wrapping around it, or the container that makes it easier to carry (like plastic on multipacks).
Still accepted in your Blue Box
These items remain recyclable:
- Paper products: cardboard, boxboard, paper bags, drink boxes, milk cartons, magazines, books, egg cartons
- Plastics: bottles, containers and lids
- Metals: cans, aluminum foil, plates, trays
- Glass: bottles and jars
Why are these changes happening?
The Ontario government’s Blue Box Regulation, part of the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, makes producers fully responsible for the cost, operation, and performance of the Blue Box recycling program. This system is called Producer Responsibility. It already applies to items like tires, batteries, electronics, and hazardous waste like paints, pesticides, and antifreeze.
Ontario’s Blue Box program is now administered by Circular Materials. They have contracted WM (previously Waste Management of Canada Corporation) to collect recycling in Guelph.
Producer responsibility encourages companies to cut down on waste and make recycling better. This helps protect natural resources and reduces pollution, including greenhouse gas emissions.
Customer service requests for Blue Box
For all inquiries related to Blue Box collection, you can contact WM by phone, email, or through their website:
Guelph-specific telephone: 1-800-561-1655
Email: [email protected]
WM’s website
Not sure if it goes in recycling or garbage? Download the Guelph waste app or use the Waste Wizard!
Resources
Guelph’s Blue Box recycling collection
Ontario’s Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act
For more information
Solid Waste Resources
519-767-0598; TTY: 519-826-9771
[email protected]