Gay Lea Foods saving 21,960 cubic metres of water per year thanks to Water Smart Business upgrades

Water savings equivalent to the average water use of 122 single-family homes

Guelph, Ont., December 9, 2025 – Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Limited (“Gay Lea Foods”) is now saving more than 60,000 litres of water per day thanks to water saving projects supported by the City’s Water Smart Business program. These water savings, equivalent to the average water use of 122 single-family homes, reduce Gay Lea Foods’ water bill by nearly $100,000 per year. It also means increased water capacity in the system to support our growing city.

“It’s always great to see our community rally around using water wisely,” says Nectar Tampacopoulos, general manager of Environmental Services with the City of Guelph, “Having local businesses, like Gay Lea Foods, embrace the Water Smart Business program and lead by example is inspiring. Everyone wins: the business, the community and our environment.”

Through the Water Smart Business program, Gay Lea Foods identified key areas of their operations where they could reduce water use at their Guelph plant, including replacing their older reverse osmosis (RO) system.

Optimizing the Guelph plant’s operations with a new RO system is now helping Gay Lea Foods save nearly 22,000 cubic metres of water per year. These water savings also earned Gay Lea Foods a one-time Water Smart Business financial incentive of $45,124 from the City.

“The City of Guelph’s Water Smart Business program has been fundamental in ensuring businesses like Gay Lea prioritize water-saving opportunities as part of our commitment to environmental stewardship,” says Lauren Beerman, director of corporate sustainability with Gay Lea Foods. “Gay Lea Foods’ Guelph facility team executed projects that not only reduced city water consumption by 60 cubic metres per day, but also reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 178 tonnes of CO2 equivalents annually, in line with our target to achieve net-zero by 2050. This team’s efforts show the dedication Gay Lea Foods has to strengthening our environmental stewardship while making nutritious, high-quality dairy that nourishes Canadians.”

About the Water Smart Business program

Save water. Save money. It’s smart business. Local businesses using high volumes of water save money on their water bills when they take advantage of rebates and financial incentives. The City of Guelph will compensate the cost for installing permanent water conservation upgrades, up to $100,000. The program includes free water reviews and rebates of up to $10,000 for the cost of a third-party water audit. Join the movement at guelph.ca/watersmartbusiness.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph