Notice of passing of designation bylaw: 1 Norwich Street West

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2025)-21168 dated November 18, 2025 to designate portions of the property known as 1 Norwich Street West as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

As per Section 29 (Subsection 11) of Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, any person who objects to the by-law may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the City Clerk (within 30 days after the date the notice of the by-law passing is published) a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the by-law and the reasons in support of the objection accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal.

Take notice that an appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal in respect to all or part of this Designation By-law may be made by filing a notice of appeal with the City Clerk either via the Ontario Land Tribunal e-file service (first-time users will need to register for a My Ontario Account) at https://olt.gov.on.ca/e-file-service by selecting City of Guelph as the Approval Authority, or by mail to 1 Carden Street, no later than 4:00 p.m. on December 29, 2025. The filing of an appeal after 4:00 p.m., in person or electronically, will be deemed to have been received the next business day. The appeal fee can be paid online through e-file or by credit card/certified cheque/money order to the Minister of Finance, Province of Ontario. If you wish to appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) or request a fee reduction for an appeal, forms are available from the OLT website at www.olt.gov.on.ca. If the e-file portal is down, you can submit your appeal to [email protected].

For more information, contact:

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 2496

Dylan McMahon

City Clerk

City Hall

1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603

[email protected]

Notice Date: November 27, 2025