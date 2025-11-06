Notice of Application for Vacant Land Condominium: 46 Goldenview Drive

In accordance with Section 34 of the Planning Act, notice of a minor Zoning Bylaw Amendment is being provided.

Purpose and Effect of the proposed Vacant Land Condominium

The proposed Vacant Land Condominium will facilitate the development of an approved 47 unit cluster townhouse complex.

46 Goldenview Drive received Site Plan Approval for a 47 unit cluster townhouse development on September 15, 2025. The proposed Vacant Land Condominium application would divide the property into a total of 47 vacant land condominium units intended for cluster townhouse units as per the approved site plan. The common elements would include internal roadways, common amenity area, six short-term bicycle parking spaces and 10 visitor parking spaces, three of which would be barrier-free parking spaces.

Note that no additional construction is proposed as part of the Vacant Land Condominium application beyond what has already received Site Plan Approval.

In accordance with By-law 2024-20994, approval of condominium applications has been delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Building Services.

A Statutory Public Meeting shall not be required for a condominium application unless concerns have been identified by written submission during the commenting period identified in this Notice of Application.

Subject Lands

The proposed Vacant Land Condominium applies to 46 Goldenview Drive.

For more information

The planner to contact for the Zoning By-law Amendment is:



Eric Rempel, Planner ll, Planning and Building Services

519-837-5616 ext. 2617

[email protected]

How to Get Involved:

Any person may provide written comments on the application.

To submit written comments, we request written comments no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025, by any of the following ways:

By email to [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

and (attachments must not exceed 15 MB) In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025.

How to Stay Informed:

If you wish to be notified of the decision on this application you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email or regular mail as listed above.

Appeals Information:

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the bylaw will apply and who made submissions at this public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the bylaw is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

No person or public body shall be added as a party to the hearing of the appeal unless, before the plan was adopted, the person or public body made oral submissions at a public meeting or written submissions to the council or, in the opinion of the Ontario Land Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to add the person or public body as a party.

Notice of Collection of Personal Information:

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this proposed application. Information provided through written comments is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility:

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.