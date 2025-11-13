Mayor lowers 2026 proposed City budget increase and adjusts timeline for separate boards to consider reductions

Guelph, Ont., November 13, 2025 – Today, Mayor Cam Guthrie has revealed his final update to his proposed 2026 City of Guelph budget, which lowers the initial net tax levy increase to maintain affordability.

“Ensuring that our City’s budget remains affordable and sustainable for those who live and work in Guelph has been, and continues to be, my top priority,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I have listened to residents, businesses, and Council colleagues since the release of my draft 2026 City Services budget in October, and it became clear that we had more work to do. I have made several enhancements, including continuing to fund Guelph’s bicentennial celebration and supporting physician recruitment in the city, as well as several reductions, including the deferral to 2027 of a transit route expansion and a phased approach to new bylaw officers. Tough times call for tough decisions, and I am confident that this budget update balances affordability and value for our community.”

This final update results in a City Services budget requirement totaling an increased net tax levy in 2026 of 2.85 percent over 2025, which is a reduction below the initial draft budget. The full 2026 proposed budget update is available on the City website.

Further to this announcement, Mayor Guthrie has also adjusted the budget timelines for the outside local boards and shared services to rethink their submissions in light of the current economic landscape and community needs.

The City of Guelph has six separate entities that the taxpayers must fund, though the Mayor and City Councillors do not fully direct or have control over these budgets. These include Guelph Police Services, Guelph Public Library, Wellington County Social Services, WDG Public Health, The Elliott Community long-term care home, and the Grand River Conservation Authority.

“These outside boards and services provide essential programs for our community,” added Mayor Guthrie. “Yet collectively, they are proposing a 4.6 percent property tax increase for 2026. These escalations in their proposed budgets are too significant to ignore. Therefore, I have requested urgent meetings with all relevant boards and shared service partners to express the importance of re-evaluating their 2026 proposals. I will stress that affordability must be a critical principle guiding their budgets.”

Residents can address Council about the budget through a written submission, remotely by video or phone, or in person at the November 18 public delegation meeting. Please register or make a submission by 10 a.m. November 17 using the online delegate request form or by emailing the City Clerk’s office at [email protected].

Mark MacKinnon

Communications Advisor to the Mayor

Office of the Mayor

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2558

[email protected]