The final plan for St. George’s Square is ready!

You gave us a lot of feedback this summer on the proposed design for St. George’s Square. We’ve incorporated your suggestions and are presenting the final plan to Council on December 16.

The Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program is a multi-year project focused on replacing aging sewers, watermains and other critical underground infrastructure (some over a century old) to ensure safe and reliable service for generations to come. As we restore the area, we’re also taking the opportunity to upgrade roads, sidewalks and cycling facilities.

In addition, we’re modernizing the streetscape to make Downtown Guelph more accessible, attractive, and welcoming for people of all ages and abilities. We’re working to make Downtown more liveable, loveable and workable.

St. George’s Square will be revitalized as a central gathering space and hub for community programming. With your feedback in hand, we’ve updated the detailed design to reflect what you’ve told us you would like. The final plan includes these changes:

We’ve added a wow factor by adding a larger promenade that has overhead lighting around the perimeter of the square.

We’ve included additional natural materials, trees and plantings.

We’ve made the space more flexible with larger open spaces in the middle of the square and have shifted the Family Fountain closer to the Old Quebec Street Shoppes to open the space even more.

We have removed the public bathroom while still installing underground infrastructure to allow the addition in the future.

We’ve added lighting throughout the Square, including area lights, light sticks and lighting incorporated into the design of the planters.

The interactive placemaking structure has been moved closer to the new central library, with further engagement to come to determine what the structure will look like.

St. George’s Square Construction Café

We’re hosting our monthly construction cafe at our Downtown Construction Office on December 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Project Team will have images of the final plan to share and can answer any questions about the project. Our office is located at 42 Wyndham Street North, Suite 202.

The final plan will be presented to Council for approval on December 16. The Council report, including the Final Plan, will be released by December 5 on guelph.ca. You can have your voice heard on the final plan by registering to join virtually or in person, or by sending in comments, before 10 a.m. on Friday, December 12. More details can be found at guelph.ca/delegations.

For more Information

Stacey Laughlin, Downtown Revitalization Advisor

Economic Development

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]