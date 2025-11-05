Downtown Renewal (Macdonell and Allan Structures Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Study)

Notice of Study Completion

As part of the Downtown Renewal project, the City of Guelph has completed a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) Study in the downtown core for the Macdonell Bridge and Allan’s Structures and Ward to Downtown pedestrian/cyclist crossing. This study was completed as a Schedule ‘B’ project, addressing Class EA Phases 1 and 2 in accordance with the MCEA (2023) process.

Public Review

A Project File Report (PFR) documenting the planning process undertaken, details of the study recommendations, and potential impact sand mitigation measures has been prepared.

Section 16 Order Requests

In addition, a request to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) for an order imposing additional conditions or requiring an individual environmental assessment may be made on the grounds that the requested order may prevent, mitigate or remedy adverse impacts on constitutionally protected Aboriginal and treaty rights. Requests should include your full name and contact information.

Requests should specify what kind of order is being requested (additional conditions or an individual environmental assessment), explain how an order may prevent, mitigate or remedy potential adverse impacts, and can include any supporting information. The request should be sent by December 8, 2025 in writing or by email to both of the following contacts, as well as the Project Managers noted below:

Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

777 Bay St., 5th Floor

Toronto, ON M7A 2J3

[email protected]

and

Director, Environmental Assessment Branch

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

135 St. Clair Ave. W., 1st Floor

Toronto, ON M4V 1P5

[email protected]

Please visit the ministry’s website for more information on requests for orders under section 16 of the Environmental Assessment Act at: https://www.ontario.ca/page/class-environmental-assessments-section-16-order.

Comments and Contacts

Interested persons may provide written comments to the project team. All comments and concerns should be sent by December 8, 2025 to the Project Managers listed below.

Andrew Miller, P. Eng., PMP

Project Engineer, Design and Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

andrew.miller @guelph.ca

Andrew McGregor, MCIP, RPP

Senior Planner, EA and Approvals

R.V. Anderson Associates Limited

905-685-5049 extension 4211

[email protected]

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

(This notice was first issued November 6, 2025.)

