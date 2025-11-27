Construction notice: New multi-use trail connecting Deerpath Drive to Castlebury Park

Update date: November 27, 2025

Original notice date: October 14, 2025

What’s happening

We’re building a new multi-use trail within the hydro corridor, connecting Deerpath Drive to Castlebury Park. The trail will extend along the western property line beside the residential lots and will connect to existing trails within the park and leading to Paisley Road.

Why

This is another exciting project, making it easier to get around Guelph in line with one of the key objectives set in our Future Guelph strategic plan. Multi-use trails like this help us meet the growing demand for safe active transportation routes and allow more people to access and enjoy our parks and programs.

When

Construction began in mid-October 2025. Cold temperatures in November prevented the completion of required asphalt work and project timelines now extend into spring 2026. We expect all work to be completed by June 2026. Construction fencing will be in place throughout the winter, with access to Castlebury Park remaining available from Deerpath Drive.

Changes during construction

Traffic lanes: There will be occasional lane reductions on Deerpath Drive in front of the hydro corridor. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Guelph Transit: Construction will not impact transit routes.

Waste collection: Construction will not impact waste collection.

Private driveway access: Construction will not impact driveway access.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Tiffany Hanna, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]