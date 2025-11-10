City to turn off speed cameras starting November 14

Guelph, Ont., November 10, 2025 – The City will turn off Guelph’s automated speed enforcement cameras starting November 14. This change follows the Government of Ontario’s province-wide speed camera ban passed as part of Bill 56.

The City of Guelph currently uses 12 mobile speed cameras. The cameras have been rotated through residential neighbourhoods and community safety zones. The City began using automated speed enforcement cameras in 2023 as part of our Vision Zero strategy.

Do I still have to pay my speeding ticket?

Until November 14, Guelph will continue to run its automated speed enforcement program. Per the Ontario Court of Justice, fines must be paid for any speeding tickets issued through the program. Fines must also be paid even if the ticket arrives in the mail after November 14.

When will the cameras be removed?

The City is coordinating the removal of all cameras with our vendor that operates and maintains the speed cameras. We expect all cameras will be removed by Thursday, November 13. Once the cameras are removed, drivers are still required to follow posted speed limits.

Road safety remains a priority

The City remains committed to making Guelph roads safer for everyone. We will continue working towards reducing the number of serious injuries and deaths on Guelph roads to zero. The City’s Vision Zero action plan outlines the 68 actions we’re taking as part of our Vision Zero strategy.

For more information

Traffic Services

519-822-1260 extension 3414

[email protected]