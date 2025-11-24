City opens new pedestrian and cycling bridge

Guelph, Ont., November 24, 2025 – Getting around Guelph is getting easier with today’s opening of a new accessible pedestrian and cycling bridge connecting Emma Street and Earl Street. Mayor Cam Guthrie was joined by members of the community to mark the occasion.

“This new bridge provides an important active transportation link across the Speed River for surrounding neighbourhoods, as well as the wider community,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “By connecting people to the Downtown Trail, this bridge provides people with increased access to and from Downtown Guelph.”

“The City is excited to deliver this new bridge as we continue upgrading the Speedvale Avenue East corridor for people who walk, cycle, drive and take transit,” said Kyle Gibson, Acting General Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services. “We appreciate the community’s support and patience throughout the bridge design and construction process.”

In October 2023, the City gathered community input on the top two bridge designs through an online survey. After receiving over 500 responses, the City selected the steel girder bridge design by Entuitive and BT Engineering which received the most community support. Construction on the 81-metre bridge began in April by Looby Construction.

Mayor Cam Guthrie, members of the community and City staff at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the new pedestrian and cycling bridge.

Strategic Communications

City of Guelph

[email protected]