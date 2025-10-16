Notice of study commencement: McQuillan’s Bridge (Structure 116) environmental assessment

The study

McQuillan’s Bridge (Structure 116) – also known as the Stone Road East Bow Truss Bridge – is a former vehicle bridge that was repurposed as a pedestrian bridge in 2005 when Stone Road East was realigned.

McQuillan’s Bridge was originally constructed in 1916 and was designated as a heritage property in Bylaw (2004)-17357A. The bridge is considered a significant cultural heritage resource in the City of Guelph.

The City closed McQuillan’s Bridge in January 2025 because a routine structural condition assessment determined the bridge was no longer able to support public use.

The City has initiated a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) Study to determine how the bridge’s condition should be addressed. The EA will consider solution alternatives to address the bridge’s deterioration and opportunities to integrate heritage conservation with technical, economic, social and natural environmental criteria.

Study area map

The process

The study is being completed as a Schedule ‘B’ project in accordance with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (October 2000, amended in 2024), which is approved under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act. The study will address the requirements of Phases 1 and 2 of the Municipal Class EA process.

The EA will consider various alternatives for the bridge, including rehabilitation, reconstruction, replacement or removal of the bridge.

We want to hear from you

Join our mailing list. If you wish to receive email updates about this project, please contact one of the project team members, below, to be added to our mailing list.

Attend our open houses and let us know what you think. The City will host two public open houses, including online engagement opportunities, during this study. The first open house will be:



Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 234), 57 Watson Parkway South, Guelph ON N1L 0H8



This location is wheelchair accessible.

For more information

For more information and updates about the project, stay tuned to the project webpage.



Project and notice information will be made accessible upon request in accordance with the Accessibility Standard for Information and Communication under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005. Please contact one of the project team members listed below to request the information in an alternate format.

If you have any questions or comments regarding the study, or wish to be added to the email list for receiving notices, please contact one of the project team members:

Kate Berry, EIT

Project Manager – Transportation Planning

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4177

[email protected] Tricia Radburn, MCIP, RPP

Environmental Planner

R.J. Burnside and Associates Limited

226-486-1778

[email protected]

Personal information collected or submitted in writing at public meetings will be collected, used and disclosed by members of City Council and City staff in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA). With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This notice was first issued on October 16, 2025.