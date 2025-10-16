Mayor Guthrie’s Introduction to the Proposed Draft 2026 Budget

I know that Guelph residents and businesses simply cannot afford a large property tax increase. Originally, the 2026 budget forecast earmarked a 4.51 percent tax rate increase for the City Services portion. Earlier this year, I directed staff to craft budget options that presented a 2.5, 3.5, and the original 4.51 percent increase. Since that time, I have worked closely with senior staff on the City Services portion of the property tax impact, prioritizing affordability while maintaining and enhancing essential services. Every other level of government, as well as countless private and non-profit organizations, are making tough decisions right now regarding their budgets—just like you and your own family are doing. I believe taxpayers have made it clear that they expect City Hall to do the same.

It has been difficult balancing value and affordability when it comes to the City budget, but I believe the results are worth the effort. In 2026, our community will celebrate the opening of the much-anticipated South End Community Centre, along with the Baker Street development and new library, affordable housing investments, transit expansions, new park facilities, trail updates, new paramedic shifts, and more. Our professional staff has also made it abundantly clear that raiding contingency reserves to mask operating expenses will be to the detriment of the city, and I do not subscribe to such fiscally irresponsible tactics. I want residents and businesses to keep more money in their pockets, which is why I’m pleased that the City’s draft capital and operating portion of the tax impact rate has been reduced to 3.17 percent—down from the forecasted 4.51 percent.

I continue to call upon the Local Boards and Shared Services—Guelph Public Library, Guelph Police Services, County of Wellington Social Services, Public Health, Grand River Conservation Authority, The Elliott Long-Term Care home, and the Guelph Downtown Business Association—to take a similar approach to maintain important services yet strive for affordability for taxpayers. I encourage residents to delegate directly to these outside boards as they develop their 2026 budgets, since they will also have a property tax impact.

I call on everyone to engage with me and Councillors in the coming weeks on the City Services portion. The numbers in this snapshot are not set in stone, as I am still considering further adjustments to the budget, which is the same process I used when finalizing last year’s budget. There is a dedicated delegation opportunity to address City Council on November 18. Details are available at guelph.ca/budget.

Thank you,

Mayor Cam Guthrie