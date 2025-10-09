City unveils crosswalk honouring Guelph’s veterans

Guelph, Ont., October 9, 2025 – Earlier today, the City of Guelph unveiled a crosswalk honouring Guelph’s veterans. Mayor Cam Guthrie was joined by members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 Guelph at the new Downtown crosswalk, located at the intersection of Baker Street and Woolwich Street.

“This crosswalk commemorates the service and sacrifice of Guelph’s veterans,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “As people are travelling Downtown, the crosswalk will provide our community with a daily reminder of the significant contributions of those who have served our country.”

“On behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 Guelph, our members are honoured to have played a part in the planning of this commemorative crosswalk,” said Alan Miller, branch president. “Thank you to the City of Guelph for creating this tribute to local veterans.”

The painted crosswalk features red and white stripes, silhouettes of soldiers, and the words “Lest We Forget” at one entrance and “We Will Remember Them” at the other crosswalk entrance. It was designed in coordination with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 Guelph.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 Guelph crossing the new crosswalk commemorating Guelph’s veterans.

