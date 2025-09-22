The City of Guelph announces Stephen O’Brien as new Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Corporate Services

Guelph, Ont., September 22, 2025 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce Stephen O’Brien as the new Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO), Corporate Services following a competitive recruitment process. Stephen will assume the role starting Monday, September 29.

This executive role provides strategic leadership across key municipal functions, including Human Resources, Information Technology, City Clerk’s Office, Legal and Court Services, Internal Audit, and Strategic Communications and Community Engagement. This role also has executive oversight responsibilities for the City’s wholly owned subsidiaries: Guelph Municipal Holdings Inc. and Guelph Junction Railway.

“I look forward to serving alongside the City’s executive leadership team to deliver responsive municipal services that improve the quality of life for our residents,” says Stephen O’Brien. “Through collaboration and innovation, I am committed to building a brighter future for Guelph that addresses our challenges head-on and fosters a sense of opportunity and progress for our community.”

Stephen brings over seventeen years of progressive municipal experience, including sixteen years in leadership or senior leadership roles with the City of Richmond Hill and the City of Guelph. During his tenure at the City of Guelph, Stephen has served as General Manager of the City Clerk’s Office and City Clerk. He has also served as Acting General Manager of Human Resources and Acting Deputy CAO of Infrastructure, Development and Environment Services. Stephen has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead complex portfolios, build strong relationships with Council and community stakeholders, and deliver high-impact outcomes in operations and strategy.

Stephen is a University of Guelph alumni, having completed a Master of Arts in Public Policy and Public Administration along with an undergraduate degree in Political Science. He recently earned an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership through the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and has completed Western University’s Diploma of Public Administration program. Stephen also served in the past as President of the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO).

“I am confident that Stephen’s experience, education and tenacity will contribute greatly to advancing our City priorities,” says chief administrative officer, Tara Baker. “Stephen’s dedication to inspiring operational excellence and championing data driven decisions will be an asset to support City staff, City Council and residents as we respond to the changing needs in Guelph.”

Suzanne Vukosavljevic

General Manager, Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

[email protected]