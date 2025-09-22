Have your say on Guelph’s water and wastewater servicing allocation policy

Guelph, Ont., September 22, 2025 – The City of Guelph is starting Phase 2 of public engagement to help develop a new water and wastewater servicing allocation policy. This policy will help define the process for how and when water and wastewater services are allocated to new housing and other builds.

A draft version of the policy is now available for public review. You can share your feedback over a 30-day period from September 22 to October 22, 2025.

How to Participate:

Visit our Have Your Say webpage to read the draft policy.

Share your thoughts directly on the site or email the Project Lead, Wayne Galliher, at [email protected].

Your input will help improve the draft policy before it’s finalized. The updated policy and a supporting bylaw will be presented to City Council in February 2026 for review and approval.

