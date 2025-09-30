Guelph releases Indigenous Relations Framework progress report

Guelph, Ont., September 30, 2025 – The City of Guelph is sharing its first Indigenous Relations Framework Progress Report, which reflects on the City’s commitment to reconciliation, ongoing learning and relationship building throughout the past year. September 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is an important time to reflect upon the ongoing legacy of residential schools and how we can each take meaningful steps toward reconciliation.

The City’s Indigenous Relations Framework formalizes our commitment to reconciliation by embedding Indigenous perspectives into how we serve our community. Through intentional decision-making and a commitment to relationship building, we ensure reconciliation is not a one-time initiative, but a continuous journey. By sharing our progress and learning openly, we strengthen our ability to grow as an organization, recognizing that reconciliation requires ongoing reflection and commitment to better serve those we support.

Since Council approved the Framework in 2024, the City has:

reduced barriers for the use of City-owned sites for Indigenous cultural practices,

hosted exhibitions at the Guelph Civic Museum that re-story local narratives to address Indigenous erasure, and

partnered with the Upper Grand District School Board to revise educational programming by integrating Indigenous histories and perspectives into materials delivered to over 400 students.

These are just a few of the actions the City has taken to ensure our commitment to reconciliation is a lived practice.

“This report reflects the collective effort across our organization,” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer. “It shows how we are embedding reconciliation into our culture, services, and everyday work, making it a shared responsibility at every level.”

The efforts over the past year have been about doing the work required to shift narratives, build trust and create space for Indigenous voices to be heard by centering Indigenous histories in public spaces, classrooms and civic dialogue.

“This report offers a glimpse into the ongoing work happening across the organization,” said Jodie Sales, general manager, Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services. “It reflects the steady, behind-the-scenes efforts to build relationships, foster learning, and embed reconciliation into how we work.”

On this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the City invites the community to explore the full Progress Report and learn more about the commitments outlined in the Indigenous Relations Framework. Additionally, community members are encouraged to take time to reflect, seek understanding and participate in community-led events that honour Indigenous histories, cultures and contributions.

