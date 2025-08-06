West End Community Centre will be partially closed in September

Guelph, Ont., August 6, 2025 – From September 2 to 14, parts of the West End Community Centre will be closed and off-limits while a variety of maintenance projects take place, including new flooring. The affected areas include the gym, pool and fitness centre. These affected areas will reopen on September 15.

The West End Community Centre, located at 21 Imperial Road South, is a fully accessible, multi-purpose community centre offering a full range of facilities. During this partial closure, the twin pad arena, the West End Branch of the Guelph Public Library and the Parkwood Gardens Neighbourhood Group will remain unaffected. The customer service desk will also be open and operate as usual.

Membership holders can request that their timed memberships be paused for the duration of the closure between September 2 and 14. Requests must be submitted on or before September 2 by emailing [email protected], by calling 519-837-5699 or by visiting one of our recreation facilities. Memberships will not be extended or refunded during this time. If you do not want to pause your membership, you may continue to use it for other activities, or at other City of Guelph recreation facilities.

There are no scheduled swimming lessons during this time. Swimming lessons will begin on Tuesday, October 14. Programs and rentals taking place in the gymnasium or fitness centre will also be paused during this time. These affected areas will reopen for drop-in programming on September 15. For regularly scheduled programming, drop-ins and swimming, the Victoria Road Recreation Centre will be open as usual.

For more information

Wendy Kornelsen, Manager,

Recreation Support Services and Operations, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2684

[email protected]