Sam Roberts Band Brings the Canadian Dream to River Run

Legendary Canadian rock band set to play all the favourites

Guelph, ON August 19, 2025 — One of Canada’s quintessential campfire, festival, and road-trip bands is coming to the Main Stage! Sam Roberts Band is the multi-JUNO Award-winning act rounding out River Run Centre’s 25/26 Season – It’s Really Live. With a legacy of hit singles featuring infectious melodies and memorable lyrics, tickets to this highly anticipated show are expected to sell quickly. Part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, Sam Roberts Band takes River Run’s Main Stage on Saturday, February 21 at 8 p.m. Public tickets go on sale Thursday, August 21 at noon.

Sam Roberts hit the Canadian rock scene in 2002 with The Inhuman Condition, which became the best-selling independent EP in Canadian history. The following year, he released his first full-length album, We Were Born in a Flame (2003), which won three JUNO Awards — Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year. His next two albums, 2006’s Chemical City and 2008’s Love at the End of the World were JUNO-winning hits as well.

Since then, Roberts has changed his band name to Sam Roberts Band and released five more chart-topping albums. Their most recent release is 2023’s The Adventures of Ben Blank, which they are currently touring. Frontman Roberts on vocals and guitar is joined by Dave Nugent on lead guitar, Eric Fares on keyboard and guitar, James Hall on bass, and Josh Trager on drums.

Sam Roberts Band delivers energetic live shows with audiences singing along to their hits. Roberts is equally charismatic and relaxed on stage, portraying the Canadian spirit on display in their songs. On Guelph’s Main Stage, fans can expect newer singles along with all their past favourites like “Brother Down,” “Don’t Walk Away Eileen,” “Bridge to Nowhere,” and “Where Have All the Good People Gone?”

Speaking of a recent show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, Aesthetic Magazine praised the band, that they “delivered a powerful set that reminded the at-capacity crowd why they are a Canadian rock mainstay.”

Sam Roberts Band has performed all around the world, including at beloved festivals like Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Lolapalooza. Coming to Guelph in February, this show is made possible by River Run’s Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, Show Sponsor SV Law, and support from the Government of Canada.

Tickets to Sam Roberts Band go on sale August 21 at noon for $109 for adults, $107 for patrons over 60 years old, and $69 for those under 30. Subscribe & Save 20% when you buy tickets to four or more shows. For more information or to purchase, call 519-763-3000, visit River Run’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/sam-roberts-band/.

For more information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]