Guelph receives $9.41 million to invest in building a stronger, connected community

Funding will help support infrastructure renewal that protects housing and improves everyday services

Guelph, Ont., August 27, 2025 – The City of Guelph has been allocated $9.41 million for 2025-26 from the federal government’s Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) to invest in infrastructure renewal needs that support housing and daily life — like roads, trails, and parks.

“As Guelph approaches its bicentennial, much of our critical infrastructure will need to be renewed in the coming years to continue providing high-quality resilient services to Guelph,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Stable, predictable funding like the Canada Community-Building Fund helps us plan ahead and reduces pressure on taxpayers. On behalf of Council, I want to thank the federal government for this year’s allocation and our continued partnership.”

Guelph is planning to grow to nearly 208,000 people and 116,000 jobs by 2051. To meet the rising demand for housing and affordability, the City needs to balance investment in new growth-enabling infrastructure with critical infrastructure renewal. This means making investments into maintaining existing assets to ensure that they can continue to serve both existing and future residents.

“Since 2005, the CCBF has helped cities invest in the infrastructure that makes housing possible and keeps communities connected, resilient, and ready for the future,” said Guelph Member of Parliament Dominique O’Rourke. “As a former Guelph City Councillor, I know how critical predictable, formula-based federal funding is to support affordability, growth and a high quality of life for Canadians, and look forward to advancing investments in Guelph in Parliament.”

The City of Guelph uses the CCBF to invest in multi-year infrastructure renewal projects that support housing, sustainability and a high quality of life, such as bridge rehabilitation, road reconstruction, and development of active transportation networks.

The federal government provides over $2.4 billion each year through the CCBF to more than 3,700 communities across the country, including Guelph. This annual, formula-based funding allows cities to invest in infrastructure that reflects local needs and priorities.

To learn more about the City’s finances, infrastructure and housing-related programs, visit guelph.ca.

