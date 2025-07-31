Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove a holding “H” symbol

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., the City of Guelph intends to pass a Zoning By-law Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ Symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 725 Imperial Road N. The subject lands are shown on the Key Location Map below.

The subject lands are currently zoned “Service Commercial with site specific provision 5 and a holding provision” (SC-5(H)) according to Zoning Bylaw (2023)-20790, as amended.

As per section 18.13.5 of Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended, the (H) Holding Symbol is to be in place until the following condition(s) have been met to the satisfaction of the City related to the subject development.

Condition – prior to removing the Holding Symbol (H):

The Holding (H) Provision requires the owner to provide the City either an updated Phase II Environmental Site Assessment or an independent technical memo and a reliance letter to the satisfaction of the City Engineer/General Manager

Engineering staff have reviewed the proposed application (File: OZS25-012) to remove the Holding ‘H’ Symbol and required documents and are satisfied that City requirements to remove the Holding ‘H’ Symbol have been met. The Holding ‘H’ Symbol can therefore be removed from the lands.

In accordance with Official Plan Amendment 91, approval of Minor Zoning By-law Amendments has been delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Building Services. Minor Zoning By-law Amendments include the removal of a Holding (H) Symbol, as per Section 10.5 of the Official Plan.

The General Manager of Planning and Building Services will consider the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment to remove the Holding ‘H’ Symbol no earlier than August 5, 2025.

For more information

Eric Rempel, Intermediate Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2617

[email protected]

Key Location Map