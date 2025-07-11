Mayor Cam Guthrie Remembers Former Guelph City Councillor Lynda Prior

Guelph, Ont., July 11, 2025 – It is with a sense of solemn reflection that I acknowledge the passing of former Ward 6 Guelph City Councillor Lynda Prior on July 8, 2025. During her brief time on council from 1997-1998, Lynda served her constituents with dedication, contributing to the civic dialogue and playing her part in the decisions that shaped our community.

Lynda’s tenure was marked by her commitment to addressing local issues and ensuring that residents’ voices were part of the municipal conversation. While her contributions may not have always been in the spotlight, they were part of the collective efforts that define our City’s governance. Public service is never without its challenges, and Lynda approached her role with a steady sense of responsibility.

On behalf of the City of Guelph and Council, I extend our condolences to Lynda’s family, friends, and all who knew her. Her involvement in municipal affairs serves as a reminder of the importance of civic engagement and the impact of dedicated community members.

May she be remembered for her service and the part she played in Guelph’s history.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor of Guelph