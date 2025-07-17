Guelph delivered in 2024 — Big wins in housing, transit, and more

6,056 short-term housing units now available. 7.9 million transit rides. $60.9 million in grant funding secured. See how bold action is building a better city for everyone.

Guelph, Ont., ​July 17, 2025​ – The City of Guelph has released its 2024 Progress Report offering a clear and comprehensive look at how the City is advancing the goals outlined in its Future Guelph Strategic Plan to make Guelph a great place to live, work and play. 2024 marked the first full year of implementation under Future Guelph and this report reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering responsive public service to the community.

The report shows how well we’re doing on important goals and projects. It helps the community understand how the City is using resources to create a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for Guelph.

“This report is about more than numbers, it’s about trust,” says Tara Baker, the City’s chief administrative officer. “We’ve made a promise to our community to be transparent about our progress, and this report shows where we’re delivering, where we’re learning, and how we’re moving forward together.”

Notable achievements from the 2024 report include:

$60.9 million in grant funding secured, a 167 per cent increase from 2023

24,397 trees planted, advancing the City’s tree canopy goals

274 hectares of City-owned land protected, contributing to Canada’s national target of conserving 30 per cent of land and water by 2030

6056 short term housing units were available in 2024. That is more than double the targeted value

Guelph transit exceeded its annual ridership targets, reaching 7.9 million.

“These results reflect the dedication of our staff to our community,” says Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. “Going through the report, you can clearly see how we’re making real progress.”

The report also highlights progress in areas such as infrastructure renewal, community engagement and more, demonstrating how the City is continuously improving its services and adapting to meet the needs of a growing population.

Community members are encouraged to explore the full report and learn more about how the City is tracking against its strategic priorities at guelph.ca/progressreport.

