The City of Guelph welcomes Glenn Marcus as General Manager, Guelph Transit

Guelph, ON, June 30, 2025– The City of Guelph is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Marcus as the new General Manager of Guelph Transit following a competitive recruitment process.

Glenn has served as Acting General Manager of Guelph Transit since January 2025; during this period, he has demonstrated thoughtful, competent leadership with a focus on modernization and service improvement. He moves into the role permanently effective today.

“I am honored to step into this role with Transit” says Glenn Marcus. “I am excited to continue working with our talented team to enhance and innovate our services. Together, we will strive to provide transit solutions that meet the evolving needs of our community. I look forward to building on our successes and driving toward our vision for a sustainable and connected community.”

Glenn first joined the City of Guelph in 2016 as a Business Relationship Advisor before accepting a role as Strategic Business Advisor for Public Services in 2017. Prior to joining the City, Glenn’s professional background includes senior positions at BlackBerry and Bell Canada. In his previous roles, Glenn has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive organizational growth and efficiency, and his collaborative approach and strong negotiation skills have strengthened labour relations and improved customer experiences.

Glenn’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a Certificate in Human Resources Management, equipping him with a robust foundation in organizational behaviour, marketing, and public relations. Glenn’s proven track record in strategic planning, relationship management, and program implementation makes him an ideal candidate to lead and innovate within Guelph Transit.

“Glenn is a respected, strategic leader within the City of Guelph and we are thrilled he has accepted the General Manager position with Guelph Transit,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, the City’s deputy chief administrative officer of public services. “We are confident that under Glenn’s leadership, Guelph Transit will continue to modernize and provide exceptional service to our community. We are grateful for his commitment and look forward to the positive changes he will bring.”

Katherine Galley

Manager, Strategic Communications

City of Guelph

[email protected]