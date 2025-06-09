Notice of Study Commencement: Street A Collector Road (Poppy Drive to Maltby Road)

The study

Guelph is growing and is expected to reach a population of 203,000 by 2051. To support this growth, Guelph needs more homes and more essential infrastructure.

The owners of 132 Clair Road, 2021, 2093, 2143 and 2187 Gordon Street, and 99 Maltby Road, together with the City of Guelph, are undertaking a Schedule “C” Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) for a new collector road referred to as the Street A Collector Road.

The new road will be located in the Clair-Maltby area in Guelph’s south end. It will be on the west side of Gordon Street between Clair Road/Poppy Drive and Maltby Road. As part of the MCEA study, the proponents will be considering options for walking, cycling and transit, along with improvements for traffic capacity within the broader study area.



Figure 1: Study area map

The process

The study will be completed following the guidelines of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA), October 2000 (as amended in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2023), for Schedule “C” projects. The Class EA process will consider the potential social, economic and environmental impacts within the study area.

As part of the MCEA process, prior to any approvals, the public and parties with specific interests will have an opportunity to review study findings, and provide input on opportunities for improvement and associated recommendations.

In advance of completing the MCEA process, the public and interested parties will also be notified of study completion and final recommendations.

We want to hear from you

Attend our open house and let us know what you think. The proponents will host a public open house, including online engagement opportunities, during this study. Join us to learn about the project and share your thoughts with the project team. Stay tuned to the project webpage (linked below) for open house details.

For more information

For more information and updates about the project, stay tuned to the project webpage.

If you wish to be added to the project mailing list in order to receive further information, or have any comments or questions regarding the study, please contact either of the following:

Jason Cabral, C.E.T.

Project Manager

MTE Consultants Inc.

519-743-6500 extension 1254

[email protected]

Jim Hall, P.Eng.

Supervisor, Development Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services, City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3514

[email protected]

Personal information collected or submitted in writing at public meetings will be collected, used and disclosed by members of City Council and City staff in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA). With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This notice was first issued on June 10, 2025.