Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove a holding “H” symbol

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., the City of Guelph intends to pass a Zoning By-law Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ Symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 132 Clair Road West. The subject lands are shown on the Key Location Map below.

The subject lands are currently zoned “Open Space” (OS), “Site-specific Corporate Business Park with a Holding Symbol” (BP-8(H21)), and “Site-specific Commercial Mixed-Use Centre with a Parking Adjustment Suffix and a Holding Symbol” (CMUC-16 (PA)(H21)) according to Zoning Bylaw (2023)-20790, as amended.

As per section 17.1.20 of Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended, the (H21) Holding Symbol is to be in place until Environmental Site Assessments are completed in accordance with draft plan of subdivision 23T-15501, condition #8 to the satisfaction of the City Engineer.

Draft Plan condition 8 states:

Prior to any site works or prior to removal of the Holding (‘H’) Symbol (whichever occurs first), the Developer shall submit a Phase One/1 Environmental Site Assessment (ESA) in accordance with O. Reg. 153/04 or CSA Z768-00 standard, as appropriate, of the land to be developed and/or conveyed to the City. If potential environmental concerns are noted in the Phase One/I ESA report, the applicant shall complete and submit the following environmental works and reports to the satisfaction of the City:

Phase Two/II ESA and/or Supplemental Phase Two/II ESA reports prepared in accordance with O. Reg. 153/04 standard or CSA/industry standard format, as appropriate, describing the current conditions of the land to be developed and/or conveyed to the City; All reports prepared in accordance with O. Reg. 153/04 standard or CSA/industry standard format to complete the remediation and/or risk assessment of the land to be developed and/or conveyed to the City; and Submit the MECP acknowledged Record of Site Condition (RSC) documentation, as applicable. All the environmental documents, where applicable, shall be certified by a Qualified Person (QP) and shall clearly state that the lands to be developed and/or conveyed to the City meet the applicable or site-specific standard(s) of the intended land use.

Engineering staff have reviewed the proposed application (File: OZS25-006) to remove the Holding ‘H’ Symbol and required documents and are satisfied that City requirements to remove the Holding ‘H’ Symbol have been met. The Holding ‘H’ Symbol can therefore be removed from the lands.

In accordance with Official Plan Amendment 91, approval of Minor Zoning By-law Amendments has been delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Building Services. Minor Zoning By-law Amendments include the removal of a Holding (H) Symbol, as per Section 10.5 of the Official Plan.

The General Manager of Planning and Building Services will consider the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment to remove the Holding ‘H’ Symbol no earlier than June 19, 2025.

For more information

Lindsay Sulatycki, Senior Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3313

[email protected]

