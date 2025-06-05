Mayor Cam Guthrie Appointed to Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s Large Urban Caucus

Guelph, Ont., June 5, 2025 – At their recent board meeting, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) Large Urban Caucus Mayor appointed Cam Guthrie to their board. This appointment reflects Mayor Guthrie’s dedication to advancing municipal interests and fostering strong, vibrant communities across Ontario.

Expressing his gratitude, Mayor Guthrie stated, “I am honoured to represent Guelph and other large urban municipalities on AMO’s Large Urban Caucus. This opportunity allows me to advocate for the needs and priorities of our growing cities and to collaborate with municipal leaders from across Ontario to address the challenges we face together.”

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario plays a pivotal role in supporting municipalities through advocacy, policy development, and resource sharing. The Large Urban Caucus focuses on the unique concerns of Ontario’s rapidly expanding urban centres, from infrastructure and transit to economic development and environmental sustainability.

“AMO’s work is vital in ensuring that Ontario’s municipalities have a strong voice at the provincial level,” added Mayor Guthrie. “I look forward to contributing to discussions that will shape policies and initiatives benefiting not just Guelph, but communities across our province.”

Mayor Guthrie’s appointment underscores the City of Guelph’s leadership in municipal governance and its commitment to building partnerships that enhance the quality of life for all Ontarians.

“The Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) Large Urban Caucus is thrilled to welcome Mayor Guthrie as our newest member. He brings valuable experience and a strong commitment to public service – qualities that have defined his leadership as Mayor of Guelph. We know he will bring that same dedication to our shared priorities, and we look forward to working with him as we tackle the challenges and opportunities Ontario municipalities face.”

Dorothy McCabe – Chair, AMO Large Urban Caucus and Mayor of Waterloo

