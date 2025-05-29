Mayor of Guelph Commends University of Guelph’s Real Estate Strategy

Guelph, Ont., May 29, 2025 – Today, Mayor Cam Guthrie today applauded the University of Guelph’s forward-thinking Real Estate Land Use Vision and Strategy, emphasizing the City’s strong partnership with the University to shape a sustainable, vibrant future.

“The University of Guelph’s commitment to lead and oversee their own purpose-built student housing projects directly on campus addresses a critical need, supporting both students and the broader Guelph community,” said Mayor Guthrie. “We are excited to collaborate with the University on their announced five district neighbourhoods to create dynamic spaces that foster connection, growth, and well-being for all.”

The Mayor highlighted the University’s leadership in sustainability, noting its innovative approach to development that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and advances environmental goals. “The University is setting an inspiring example by prioritizing sustainability and community vibrancy, aligning well with Guelph’s vision for a greener, connected city.”

Media contact

Mark MacKinnon

Communications Advisor to the Mayor

Office of the Mayor

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2558

[email protected]