Guelph to improve road safety and accessibility throughout 2025

Guelph, Ont., May 30, 2025 – The City is installing new traffic and bicycle signals, pedestrian crossovers, traffic calming measures and implementing Vision Zero Action Plan items across Guelph this year. These changes, including adding automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, will help improve road safety and accessibility for people getting around Guelph by walking, cycling, riding transit, using mobility devices and driving.

You will see the following traffic control measures installed throughout 2025.

Traffic signal updates

Each year, we replace aging traffic signals around the city. This year, we’ll replace the traffic signals at the following intersections:

  • Woodlawn Road West and Elmira Road North
  • York Road and Watson Road
  • York Road and Watson Parkway
  • Gordon Street and College Avenue West
  • Woolwich Street at Baker Street will convert from a pedestrian signal to a full signal for pedestrians and vehicles

Bicycle signals

Bicycle signals, which are required by provincial regulations, are planned at the following locations:

  • Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South
  • Gordon Street and College Avenue West

Pedestrian crossovers

Pedestrian crossings help you get from one side of the road to the other. At a pedestrian crossover, drivers must wait until pedestrians have cleared the entire road before proceeding.

We are installing new pedestrian crossovers at:

  • Eastview Road at Severn Drive
  • Stevenson Street North at Pleasant Road
  • Westwood Road at Margaret Greenwood Park
  • Elmira Road South at Fife Road
  • Royal Road at #29 Royal Road
  • Gosling Gardens at Gosling Gardens Park
  • Clairfields Drive East at McGarr Drive
  • Downey Road at Hazelwood Drive

Traffic calming measures

Traffic calming measures can reduce vehicle speeds and volumes while also reducing conflicts between road users. Measures can include speed cushions, curb extensions or a traffic island. The following roads will receive traffic calming measures:

  • Kortright Road East, from Gordon Street to Sweeney Drive
  • Riverview Drive, from Speedvale Avenue East to Waverly Drive
  • Waverly Drive, from Riverview Drive to Balmoral Drive (east leg)

Vision Zero Action Plan items

Based on Guelph’s Vision Zero Action Plan, the following road safety measures will help Guelph meet its commitment of reaching zero serious injuries and fatalities on its roads.

  • Nicklin Road at Brentwood Drive – geometric improvements
  • Cassino Avenue at William Street – geometric improvements

Speed Limits

In 2025, all flashing 40 km/h zones will be converted to static 40 km/h zones (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) to improve safety for all road users. These existing flashing 40 km/h zones will be converted to static 40 km/h zones:

  • College Avenue West, from the Hanlon Expressway to Edinburgh Road South
  • Grange Road, in the Holy Trinity Catholic School and Ken Danby Public School elementary school zones
  • Paisley Road, in the Paisley Road Public School elementary school zone
  • Speedvale Avenue East, in the Resurrection Christian Academy elementary school zone
  • Stevenson Street North, in the Edward Johnson Public School and Holy Rosary Catholic School elementary school zones
  • Victoria Road North, in the St. John Catholic School elementary school zone
  • Victoria Road North, in the St. Patrick Catholic School and Trillium Waldorf School elementary school zones
  • Watson Parkway North, in the Ecole Guelph Lake elementary school zone
  • Willow Road, in the Mitchell Woods Public School, Westwood Road Public School and Willow Road Public School elementary school zones

Automated speed enforcement cameras

Automated speed enforcement cameras (ASE) are one of many tools the City uses to reduce speeding and aggressive driving, especially in Guelph’s school zones where there are many pedestrians and cyclists. These cameras encourage drivers to follow posted speed limits, reducing the chances of severe injuries and deaths from a collision.

Table 1 below lists the roads that will receive an ASE camera in the 2025/2026 year.

Table 1 2025/2026 ASE camera locations 

Street 

School 

Installation date 

Brant Avenue 

Brant Avenue Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Couling Crescent 

École Guelph Lake Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Gateway Drive 

Gateway Drive Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Guelph Street 

St. Joseph Catholic School 

August 1, 2025 

McCann Street 

École Arbor Vista Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Water Street 

John McCrae Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Clairfields Drive East 

St. Paul Catholic School 

August 1, 2025 

Colonial Drive 

Sir Isaac Brock Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Imperial Road South 

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School 

August 1, 2025 

Ironwood Road 

Fred A Hamilton Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Metcalfe Street 

King George Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Westwood Road 

Westwood Road Public School 

August 1, 2025 

Dublin Street North 

Central Public School 

December 1, 2025 

June Avenue 

June Avenue Public School 

December 1, 2025 

Lee Street 

William C Winegard Public School 

December 1, 2025 

McElderry Road  

St. Michael Catholic School 

December 1, 2025 

Waverley Drive 

Waverley Drive Public School 

December 1, 2025 

Westwood Road 

St. Peter Catholic School 

December 1, 2025 

Knightswood Boulevard 

Resurrection Christian Academy 

February 1, 2026 

Ptarmigan Drive 

Kortright Hills Public School 

February 1, 2026 

Rickson Avenue 

Rickson Ridge Public School 

February 1, 2026 

Scottsdale Drive 

Saint-René-Goupil Catholic School and Priory Park Public School 

February 1, 2026 

Stephanie Drive 

Taylor Evans Public School 

February 1, 2026 

Waterloo Avenue 

Guelph Montessori 

February 1, 2026 

Emma Street 

Holy Rosary Catholic School 

April 1, 2026 

Exhibition Street 

Victory Public School 

April 1, 2026 

Forest Street 

Cornerstone Christian School 

April 1, 2026 

Huron Street 

Sacred Heart Catholic School 

April 1, 2026 

Severn Drive 

École Guelph Lake Public School 

April 1, 2026 

Goodwin Drive 

Westminster Woods Public School 

April 1, 2026 

Community Safety Zones

Community safety zones are areas where many people walk or cycle, and are often near schools. Certain Highway Traffic Act fines (including speeding) are doubled in community safety zones. Based on the Council-approved Community Safety Zone policy, we’re designating the following areas as community safety zones:

  • Delhi Street, from Speedvale Avenue East to Eramosa Road
  • Westmount Road, from Speedvale Avenue West to London Road West
  • Clair Road West, from Laird Road to Gosling Gardens, anytime
  • Eramosa Road, from Stevenson Street North to Victoria Road North
  • Gordon Street, from Harvard Road to University Avenue
  • Stone Road East, from Gordon Street to South Ring Road East
  • Speedvale Avenue West, from Imperial Road North to Marksam Road
  • Woolwich Street, from Speedvale Avenue to Marilyn Drive
  • Paisley Street, from Edinburgh Road North to Norfolk Street

The following Community Safety Zones will be extended:

  • College Avenue, from the Hanlon Expressway to Dundas Lane (previously Janefield Avenue to Edinburgh Road South)
  • Victoria Road North, from Eastview Road to Grange Road (previously Cassino Avenue to Grange Road)

For more Information

Steve Anderson, C.E.T. (he/him) Manager Transportation Engineering
Engineering and Transportation Services, Infrastructure, Development & Enterprise
519-822-1260 extension 2037
[email protected]

