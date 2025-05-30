Guelph to improve road safety and accessibility throughout 2025

Guelph, Ont., May 30, 2025 – The City is installing new traffic and bicycle signals, pedestrian crossovers, traffic calming measures and implementing Vision Zero Action Plan items across Guelph this year. These changes, including adding automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, will help improve road safety and accessibility for people getting around Guelph by walking, cycling, riding transit, using mobility devices and driving.
You will see the following traffic control measures installed throughout 2025.
Traffic signal updates
Each year, we replace aging traffic signals around the city. This year, we’ll replace the traffic signals at the following intersections:
- Woodlawn Road West and Elmira Road North
- York Road and Watson Road
- York Road and Watson Parkway
- Gordon Street and College Avenue West
- Woolwich Street at Baker Street will convert from a pedestrian signal to a full signal for pedestrians and vehicles
Bicycle signals
Bicycle signals, which are required by provincial regulations, are planned at the following locations:
- Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South
- Gordon Street and College Avenue West
Pedestrian crossovers
Pedestrian crossings help you get from one side of the road to the other. At a pedestrian crossover, drivers must wait until pedestrians have cleared the entire road before proceeding.
We are installing new pedestrian crossovers at:
- Eastview Road at Severn Drive
- Stevenson Street North at Pleasant Road
- Westwood Road at Margaret Greenwood Park
- Elmira Road South at Fife Road
- Royal Road at #29 Royal Road
- Gosling Gardens at Gosling Gardens Park
- Clairfields Drive East at McGarr Drive
- Downey Road at Hazelwood Drive
Traffic calming measures
Traffic calming measures can reduce vehicle speeds and volumes while also reducing conflicts between road users. Measures can include speed cushions, curb extensions or a traffic island. The following roads will receive traffic calming measures:
- Kortright Road East, from Gordon Street to Sweeney Drive
- Riverview Drive, from Speedvale Avenue East to Waverly Drive
- Waverly Drive, from Riverview Drive to Balmoral Drive (east leg)
Vision Zero Action Plan items
Based on Guelph’s Vision Zero Action Plan, the following road safety measures will help Guelph meet its commitment of reaching zero serious injuries and fatalities on its roads.
- Nicklin Road at Brentwood Drive – geometric improvements
- Cassino Avenue at William Street – geometric improvements
Speed Limits
In 2025, all flashing 40 km/h zones will be converted to static 40 km/h zones (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) to improve safety for all road users. These existing flashing 40 km/h zones will be converted to static 40 km/h zones:
- College Avenue West, from the Hanlon Expressway to Edinburgh Road South
- Grange Road, in the Holy Trinity Catholic School and Ken Danby Public School elementary school zones
- Paisley Road, in the Paisley Road Public School elementary school zone
- Speedvale Avenue East, in the Resurrection Christian Academy elementary school zone
- Stevenson Street North, in the Edward Johnson Public School and Holy Rosary Catholic School elementary school zones
- Victoria Road North, in the St. John Catholic School elementary school zone
- Victoria Road North, in the St. Patrick Catholic School and Trillium Waldorf School elementary school zones
- Watson Parkway North, in the Ecole Guelph Lake elementary school zone
- Willow Road, in the Mitchell Woods Public School, Westwood Road Public School and Willow Road Public School elementary school zones
Automated speed enforcement cameras
Automated speed enforcement cameras (ASE) are one of many tools the City uses to reduce speeding and aggressive driving, especially in Guelph’s school zones where there are many pedestrians and cyclists. These cameras encourage drivers to follow posted speed limits, reducing the chances of severe injuries and deaths from a collision.
Table 1 below lists the roads that will receive an ASE camera in the 2025/2026 year.
Table 1 2025/2026 ASE camera locations
|
Street
|
School
|
Installation date
|
Brant Avenue
|
Brant Avenue Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Couling Crescent
|
École Guelph Lake Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Gateway Drive
|
Gateway Drive Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Guelph Street
|
St. Joseph Catholic School
|
August 1, 2025
|
McCann Street
|
École Arbor Vista Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Water Street
|
John McCrae Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Clairfields Drive East
|
St. Paul Catholic School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Colonial Drive
|
Sir Isaac Brock Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Imperial Road South
|
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Ironwood Road
|
Fred A Hamilton Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Metcalfe Street
|
King George Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Westwood Road
|
Westwood Road Public School
|
August 1, 2025
|
Dublin Street North
|
Central Public School
|
December 1, 2025
|
June Avenue
|
June Avenue Public School
|
December 1, 2025
|
Lee Street
|
William C Winegard Public School
|
December 1, 2025
|
McElderry Road
|
St. Michael Catholic School
|
December 1, 2025
|
Waverley Drive
|
Waverley Drive Public School
|
December 1, 2025
|
Westwood Road
|
St. Peter Catholic School
|
December 1, 2025
|
Knightswood Boulevard
|
Resurrection Christian Academy
|
February 1, 2026
|
Ptarmigan Drive
|
Kortright Hills Public School
|
February 1, 2026
|
Rickson Avenue
|
Rickson Ridge Public School
|
February 1, 2026
|
Scottsdale Drive
|
Saint-René-Goupil Catholic School and Priory Park Public School
|
February 1, 2026
|
Stephanie Drive
|
Taylor Evans Public School
|
February 1, 2026
|
Waterloo Avenue
|
Guelph Montessori
|
February 1, 2026
|
Emma Street
|
Holy Rosary Catholic School
|
April 1, 2026
|
Exhibition Street
|
Victory Public School
|
April 1, 2026
|
Forest Street
|
Cornerstone Christian School
|
April 1, 2026
|
Huron Street
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School
|
April 1, 2026
|
Severn Drive
|
École Guelph Lake Public School
|
April 1, 2026
|
Goodwin Drive
|
Westminster Woods Public School
|
April 1, 2026
Community Safety Zones
Community safety zones are areas where many people walk or cycle, and are often near schools. Certain Highway Traffic Act fines (including speeding) are doubled in community safety zones. Based on the Council-approved Community Safety Zone policy, we’re designating the following areas as community safety zones:
- Delhi Street, from Speedvale Avenue East to Eramosa Road
- Westmount Road, from Speedvale Avenue West to London Road West
- Clair Road West, from Laird Road to Gosling Gardens, anytime
- Eramosa Road, from Stevenson Street North to Victoria Road North
- Gordon Street, from Harvard Road to University Avenue
- Stone Road East, from Gordon Street to South Ring Road East
- Speedvale Avenue West, from Imperial Road North to Marksam Road
- Woolwich Street, from Speedvale Avenue to Marilyn Drive
- Paisley Street, from Edinburgh Road North to Norfolk Street
The following Community Safety Zones will be extended:
- College Avenue, from the Hanlon Expressway to Dundas Lane (previously Janefield Avenue to Edinburgh Road South)
- Victoria Road North, from Eastview Road to Grange Road (previously Cassino Avenue to Grange Road)
