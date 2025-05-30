Guelph to improve road safety and accessibility throughout 2025

Guelph, Ont., May 30, 2025 – The City is installing new traffic and bicycle signals, pedestrian crossovers, traffic calming measures and implementing Vision Zero Action Plan items across Guelph this year. These changes, including adding automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, will help improve road safety and accessibility for people getting around Guelph by walking, cycling, riding transit, using mobility devices and driving.

You will see the following traffic control measures installed throughout 2025.

Traffic signal updates

Each year, we replace aging traffic signals around the city. This year, we’ll replace the traffic signals at the following intersections:

Woodlawn Road West and Elmira Road North

York Road and Watson Road

York Road and Watson Parkway

Gordon Street and College Avenue West

Woolwich Street at Baker Street will convert from a pedestrian signal to a full signal for pedestrians and vehicles

Bicycle signals

Bicycle signals, which are required by provincial regulations, are planned at the following locations:

Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South

Gordon Street and College Avenue West

Pedestrian crossovers

Pedestrian crossings help you get from one side of the road to the other. At a pedestrian crossover, drivers must wait until pedestrians have cleared the entire road before proceeding.

We are installing new pedestrian crossovers at:

Eastview Road at Severn Drive

Stevenson Street North at Pleasant Road

Westwood Road at Margaret Greenwood Park

Elmira Road South at Fife Road

Royal Road at #29 Royal Road

Gosling Gardens at Gosling Gardens Park

Clairfields Drive East at McGarr Drive

Downey Road at Hazelwood Drive

Traffic calming measures

Traffic calming measures can reduce vehicle speeds and volumes while also reducing conflicts between road users. Measures can include speed cushions, curb extensions or a traffic island. The following roads will receive traffic calming measures:

Kortright Road East, from Gordon Street to Sweeney Drive

Riverview Drive, from Speedvale Avenue East to Waverly Drive

Waverly Drive, from Riverview Drive to Balmoral Drive (east leg)

Vision Zero Action Plan items

Based on Guelph’s Vision Zero Action Plan, the following road safety measures will help Guelph meet its commitment of reaching zero serious injuries and fatalities on its roads.

Nicklin Road at Brentwood Drive – geometric improvements

Cassino Avenue at William Street – geometric improvements

Speed Limits

In 2025, all flashing 40 km/h zones will be converted to static 40 km/h zones (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) to improve safety for all road users. These existing flashing 40 km/h zones will be converted to static 40 km/h zones:

College Avenue West, from the Hanlon Expressway to Edinburgh Road South

Grange Road, in the Holy Trinity Catholic School and Ken Danby Public School elementary school zones

Paisley Road, in the Paisley Road Public School elementary school zone

Speedvale Avenue East, in the Resurrection Christian Academy elementary school zone

Stevenson Street North, in the Edward Johnson Public School and Holy Rosary Catholic School elementary school zones

Victoria Road North, in the St. John Catholic School elementary school zone

Victoria Road North, in the St. Patrick Catholic School and Trillium Waldorf School elementary school zones

Watson Parkway North, in the Ecole Guelph Lake elementary school zone

Willow Road, in the Mitchell Woods Public School, Westwood Road Public School and Willow Road Public School elementary school zones

Automated speed enforcement cameras

Automated speed enforcement cameras (ASE) are one of many tools the City uses to reduce speeding and aggressive driving, especially in Guelph’s school zones where there are many pedestrians and cyclists. These cameras encourage drivers to follow posted speed limits, reducing the chances of severe injuries and deaths from a collision.

Table 1 below lists the roads that will receive an ASE camera in the 2025/2026 year.

Table 1 2025/2026 ASE camera locations

Street School Installation date Brant Avenue Brant Avenue Public School August 1, 2025 Couling Crescent École Guelph Lake Public School August 1, 2025 Gateway Drive Gateway Drive Public School August 1, 2025 Guelph Street St. Joseph Catholic School August 1, 2025 McCann Street École Arbor Vista Public School August 1, 2025 Water Street John McCrae Public School August 1, 2025 Clairfields Drive East St. Paul Catholic School August 1, 2025 Colonial Drive Sir Isaac Brock Public School August 1, 2025 Imperial Road South St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School August 1, 2025 Ironwood Road Fred A Hamilton Public School August 1, 2025 Metcalfe Street King George Public School August 1, 2025 Westwood Road Westwood Road Public School August 1, 2025 Dublin Street North Central Public School December 1, 2025 June Avenue June Avenue Public School December 1, 2025 Lee Street William C Winegard Public School December 1, 2025 McElderry Road St. Michael Catholic School December 1, 2025 Waverley Drive Waverley Drive Public School December 1, 2025 Westwood Road St. Peter Catholic School December 1, 2025 Knightswood Boulevard Resurrection Christian Academy February 1, 2026 Ptarmigan Drive Kortright Hills Public School February 1, 2026 Rickson Avenue Rickson Ridge Public School February 1, 2026 Scottsdale Drive Saint-René-Goupil Catholic School and Priory Park Public School February 1, 2026 Stephanie Drive Taylor Evans Public School February 1, 2026 Waterloo Avenue Guelph Montessori February 1, 2026 Emma Street Holy Rosary Catholic School April 1, 2026 Exhibition Street Victory Public School April 1, 2026 Forest Street Cornerstone Christian School April 1, 2026 Huron Street Sacred Heart Catholic School April 1, 2026 Severn Drive École Guelph Lake Public School April 1, 2026 Goodwin Drive Westminster Woods Public School April 1, 2026

Community Safety Zones

Community safety zones are areas where many people walk or cycle, and are often near schools. Certain Highway Traffic Act fines (including speeding) are doubled in community safety zones. Based on the Council-approved Community Safety Zone policy, we’re designating the following areas as community safety zones:

Delhi Street, from Speedvale Avenue East to Eramosa Road

Westmount Road, from Speedvale Avenue West to London Road West

Clair Road West, from Laird Road to Gosling Gardens, anytime

Eramosa Road, from Stevenson Street North to Victoria Road North

Gordon Street, from Harvard Road to University Avenue

Stone Road East, from Gordon Street to South Ring Road East

Speedvale Avenue West, from Imperial Road North to Marksam Road

Woolwich Street, from Speedvale Avenue to Marilyn Drive

Paisley Street, from Edinburgh Road North to Norfolk Street

The following Community Safety Zones will be extended:

College Avenue, from the Hanlon Expressway to Dundas Lane (previously Janefield Avenue to Edinburgh Road South)

Victoria Road North, from Eastview Road to Grange Road (previously Cassino Avenue to Grange Road)

