Developer must pay for cost of growth on new housing development, says Council

Decision intended to protect Guelph taxpayers, preventing developer costs from being passed onto existing residents

Guelph, Ont., ​May 30, 2025​ – Council has found a developer is responsible for paying development charges for a new housing development, geared towards students, at 601 Scottsdale Drive.

Development charges contribute to the costs of new roads, water, sewers and other infrastructure and amenities to support growth.

Forum Asset Management filed a complaint about the development charges with the City of Guelph on March 31 under Section 20 of the Development Charges Act. As part of the process, the City set a notice of hearing for May 15 after the initial meeting on April 29 was cancelled due to a power outage.

During the hearing, Council convened as a Tribunal to review the complaint and ultimately dismissed it, deciding the purpose-built rental units were not exempt from development charges. The official Notice of Decision was sent to the complainant and respondent on May 29, 2025.

Development charges are governed by applicable legislation, including the Development Charges Act, 1997 and the City’s Development Charges (DC) Bylaw. Under this legislation, credits and exemptions are available to encourage certain types of development — like affordable housing — to help meet community needs. The project is already eligible for an estimated $2.6 million discount on the development charges for the purpose-built rental units, as required under the Development Charges Act.

Forum Asset Management can still get a full exemption from development charges if they rent the units at or below the Province’s affordable rental threshold for Guelph for 25 years.

The developer has until July 8, 2025 (40 days from the date of the decision), to file an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal. To learn more about development charges, you can visit guelph.ca/dc.

