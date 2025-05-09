City of Guelph, Guelph Public Library reach tentative agreement with CUPE

Guelph, Ont., May 9, 2025 – The City of Guelph, the Guelph Public Library and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have reached a tentative agreement following 15 productive days of bargaining toward a new collective agreement. CUPE locals 241 and 973 represent approximately 700 staff in various operational roles across City departments and CUPE 1946 represents 115 staff at the Guelph Public Library (GPL).

The new collective agreement covers a three-year period, from February 1, 2025, to January 31, 2028. The agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks following formal ratification by CUPE membership and by City Council.

Quotes

“We are grateful to both City staff and CUPE leadership for their time and efforts spent at the bargaining table, and for their shared commitment to providing important public services to the broader Guelph community. This new collective agreement honours the valuable contributions of CUPE staff and will enable the continuation of core services that taxpayers rely on.” – Stephen O’Brien, Acting General Manager of Human Resources for the City of Guelph

“On behalf of City Council, I’d like to thank City staff and CUPE for their good faith bargaining that led to this agreement. Affordability and value for Guelph residents are two of my priorities, and I am happy that this agreement addresses them both.” – Mayor Cam Guthrie

“The Guelph Public Library is critical public infrastructure. It doesn’t work without the dedicated staff of CUPE 1946. On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled that we have reached an agreement with staff to continue the important mission of the Library.” – Danny Williamson, Chair of the Guelph Public Library Board

“CUPE 241 members strive to make Guelph a great place to live and provide the everyday services that residents rely on. We are grateful to have reached a tentative deal with the City of Guelph that recognizes our members’ dedication and their outstanding work.” – Kevin Bell, President, CUPE Local 241

“On behalf of CUPE 1946, we thank the City and the Library for working with us at the bargaining table to reach a deal that we can confidently present to our members. We are proud to be part of such an amazing team, and of the valuable work we do in our libraries and for our community.” – Celine Mammoliti, President, CUPE 1946

“CUPE 973 would like to thank our members for their continued support and dedication as we continue working for our community and providing the services that make Guelph a great place to work, live and play. We also extend our appreciation to the bargaining committee and the City of Guelph for their efforts in reaching this tentative agreement.” – Connie McDonald, President, CUPE 973

Media Contact

Katherine Galley

Manager, Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications & Community Engagement

City of Guelph

226-332-5696

[email protected]