The City of Guelph announces Andy Ip as new general manager, HR

Guelph, Ont., April 14, 2025 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce Andy Ip as the new general manager, HR, following a competitive recruitment process. Andy will begin in his new role starting Monday, May 12.

This role oversees a full range of human resource (HR) programs and services in the areas of talent acquisition, employee and labour relations, compensation, payroll and benefits, organizational development, health, safety and wellness, HR systems, performance management, workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I’m truly excited to join the City of Guelph team. For me, Human Resources is about people—supporting, empowering, and helping them thrive. I look forward to working alongside our talented staff to build a workplace where everyone feels valued and equipped to do their best work,” says Andy Ip. “By investing in our people, we’re ultimately investing in the quality of service we provide to the citizens of Guelph. It’s an honour to be part of that mission.”

Andy brings 17 years of experience, including 12 years leading and managing Human Resources teams. Andy was most recently Director, People & Culture at Durham Children’s Aid Society. He has also held Human Resources leadership roles at Canadian Institute for Health Information, Ontario Power Generation and the Government of Canada. Andy was an HR Consultant at Hydro One Networks Inc. and held various HR Manager and advisory roles within the Government of Canada.

He holds a Master’s Certificate in Organizational Development and Master’s of Human Resources Management from York University. He also has his Bachelor of Education in Adult Education and Bachelor of Business Administration with Honours.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the City of Guelph. His seasoned leadership and experience will be instrumental in supporting the City’s workforce, our values and culture,” says acting deputy chief administrative officer of Corporate Services, Gene Matthews. “Andy’s leadership will be integral to contributing to the City’s strategic plan and commitment to an inclusive, connected and prosperous city.”

