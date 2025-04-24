Notice of Study Commencement: Gordon Street, Clair Road and Laird Road Municipal Class Environmental Assessment and Infrastructure Preliminary Design Study

The study

Guelph is growing and is expected to reach a population of 203,000 by 2051. To support this growth, Guelph needs more homes and more essential infrastructure.

To identify requirements for growth and development in the Clair-Maltby area in Guelph’s south end, the City of Guelph completed the Clair-Maltby Secondary Plan (OPA 79) in 2024. At the same time, the City also completed the Master Environmental Servicing Plan (MESP) for the area as a Schedule ‘B’ Master Plan, which recommended servicing solutions for mobility, water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. These studies provided several recommendations for improvements to the Gordon Street and Clair/Laird Road corridors to support growth.

To build on this previous work, the City has initiated a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) Study for improvements to Gordon Street, from Clair Road to Maltby Road, and Clair/Laird Road, from Victoria Road to Southgate Drive (Highway 6 on/off ramps). The study will implement recommendations identified in the MESP and the City’s Transportation Master Plan (TMP). In addition to the Municipal Class EA, preliminary design for underground utilities (such as watermains and sanitary sewers) will also be completed.



Study area map

The process

The study is being completed as a Schedule ‘C’ project in accordance with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (October 2000, amended in 2007, 2011, 2015, 2023 & 2024), which is approved under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act. The study will address the requirements of Phases 3 and 4 of the Municipal Class EA process.

To address the need for increased road use, the objective of the study is to examine the preferred alternative solution from the MESP, which includes widening arterial roads from two (2) to four (4) lanes, adding active transportation connections, implementing utility and service upgrades, and consider the feasibility of a multi-use crossing across Gordon Street. Upon completion of the study, an Environmental Study Report (ESR) will be prepared to document the Municipal Class EA planning and decision-making process and will made available for a 30-day public review period. A Notice of Completion will be issued at that stage.

We want to hear from you

Attend our open houses and let us know what you think. The City will host two public open houses, including online engagement opportunities, during this study. Join us to learn about the project and share your thoughts with the project team. Stay tuned for open house details.

The City will host two public open houses, including online engagement opportunities, during this study. Join us to learn about the project and share your thoughts with the project team. Stay tuned for open house details. Join our mailing list. If you wish to receive email updates about this project, please contact one of the project team members, below, to be added to our mailing list.

For more information

For more information and updates about the project, stay tuned to the project webpage. If you have any questions or comments regarding the study, or wish to be added to the email list for receiving notices, please contact one of the project team members:

Colleen Gammie, P. Eng, PMP

Infrastructure Planning Engineer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2282

[email protected]

Andrew McGregor, MCIP, RPP

Consultant Project Manager

R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd.

905-685-5049 extension 4211

[email protected]

Personal information collected or submitted in writing at public meetings will be collected, used and disclosed by members of City Council and City staff in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA). With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This notice was first issued on April 24, 2025.