Annual CCTV inspection and flushing program

We are conducting annual sanitary sewer mainlines CCTV inspection and flushing on April 25, 2025, starting at 2:30am in various locations around the City. This process involves using high-pressure water to clean the pipes and CCTV cameras to inspect them for any issues.

Key Information

All roads will remain open.

The work will take approximately one hour per location.

Transit and water services will not be impacted.

Locations

Victoria Road North – Between Brant Avenue to Greenview Street

Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road Intersection to Newstead Street

Victoria Road North and Speedvale Ave E – Between Carmine Place and Stevenson Street North

Victoria Road North and Elizabeth Street Intersection

This program helps keep our sanitary lines working and ensures residents’ wastewater reaches the treatment plant efficiently.

For more Information

Tina Rahimi, B. Sc

Project Manager of Technical Services

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services Department

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3579

[email protected]