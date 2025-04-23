Annual CCTV inspection and flushing program

We are conducting annual sanitary sewer mainlines CCTV inspection and flushing on April 25, 2025, starting at 2:30am in various locations around the City. This process involves using high-pressure water to clean the pipes and CCTV cameras to inspect them for any issues.
Key Information
- All roads will remain open.
- The work will take approximately one hour per location.
- Transit and water services will not be impacted.
Locations
- Victoria Road North – Between Brant Avenue to Greenview Street
- Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road Intersection to Newstead Street
- Victoria Road North and Speedvale Ave E – Between Carmine Place and Stevenson Street North
- Victoria Road North and Elizabeth Street Intersection
This program helps keep our sanitary lines working and ensures residents’ wastewater reaches the treatment plant efficiently.
For more Information
Tina Rahimi, B. Sc
Project Manager of Technical Services
Wastewater Services, Environmental Services Department
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3579
[email protected]