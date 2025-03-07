Statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie about the City of Guelph’s tariff response

Guelph, Ont., March 7, 2025

The recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration threaten our local economy and the hardworking businesses that are the backbone of our great city.

Guelph has always prided itself on a diverse and resilient economy, deeply interconnected with global markets, particularly with our neighbours to the south. The imposition of tariffs disrupts these connections, placing undue strain on our manufacturers, exporters, and the families they support. We cannot ignore the potential for job losses, increased costs, and reduced competitiveness that these tariffs introduce.

In light of this, the City of Guelph has been taking decisive action. We are actively collaborating with our local business community to provide support to navigate these challenges. Our Trade and Tariff Resource Hub (https://guelph.ca/tariffs) offers guidance to help businesses adapt and thrive in this changing environment.

It is vital that each one of us supports our local economy and buys Canadian. We need to take the extra steps to research where our products are made. The City’s own procurement practices align with these ideals. We are currently purchasing from 98.5% Canadian-owned businesses and services, 29% of which are local to Guelph. Effective immediately, any new purchases and procurement directly from organizations with a US address will be paused and reviewed by the City’s Executive Team. Residents should also check out our Guelph Shops portal (https://guelphshops.ca), which is an excellent way for residents to encourage and strengthen local merchants.

We are #TeamCanada, #TeamOntario, and #TeamGuelph. Together, we shall stand resilient and support one another in safeguarding Guelph’s economic prosperity and future growth. I am committed to fiercely defending those impacted and proudly stand alongside our Prime Minister and Premier as we continue this fight.

Sincerely,

Cam Guthrie

Mayor