College Avenue West closure starting April 7

Westbound traffic, University Avenue West to Edinburgh Road South

Notice date: March 28, 2025

About the project

The City of Guelph is working to design and construct updated watermain infrastructure, wastewater infrastructure, and protected cycling infrastructure on the north and south sides of College Avenue West from Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane. Steed & Evans has been contracted by the City to complete this work.

This project is divided into three phases. Construction of Phase 1 spans from Lynwood Avenue to University Avenue West. Phase 1 will be carried out in two stages. Stage 1 spans from Lynwood Avenue to 100 metres west of Rodney Boulevard. Stage 2 spans from 100 metres west of Rodney Boulevard to University Avenue West and construction is anticipated to begin April 7.

Westbound traffic restriction starts on or about April 7

Access for westbound traffic on College Avenue between University Avenue West and Edinburgh Road South will be restricted on or about Monday, April 7 to facilitate construction and is expected to remain in place until June 2025.

Absolutely no westbound traffic will be permitted during this period and delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety and detour information.

Pedestrian and cyclist access

A pedestrian and bicycle detour will be provided along Caledonia Street, Dean Avenue, Rodney Boulevard, Floral Drive, and Edinburgh Road. Pedestrians and cyclists should follow the posted detour signs.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and effort will be made to keep properties accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule. To mitigate mixing of carts during construction, we ask that carts be labelled with your house number.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 2 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

Detour routes

Vehicular detour routes are shown below:

The bicycle detour route is shown in the figure below:

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Anindita Datta, P.Eng.

Project Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2756

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]