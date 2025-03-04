City of Guelph appoints new general manager of finance

Guelph, Ont., March 4, 2025 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce Shanna O’Dwyer as General Manager, Finance – City Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer.

When asked about the role Shanna replied, “I am honoured to accept the role of General Manager, Finance – City Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. I moved to Guelph for my undergraduate studies at the University of Guelph, and I have lived and worked here ever since. I love our city, and I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the dedicated group of public servants and elected officials who serve Guelph. Together, we can achieve great things as we seek to meet the evolving needs of our community.”

Shanna holds several credentials including a CPA designation and a Master of Arts in Leadership, and brings nearly 20 years of progressive experience in financial leadership, including 13 years in public sector financial management and two terms as Acting Treasurer. Her extensive expertise in strategic financial management, budgeting, accounting, investments, procurement, and revenue collection will be instrumental in shaping and managing the City’s financial strategy.

With a reputation for strategic thinking and collaborative approaches, Shanna has a proven track record of fostering an inclusive and motivating workplace. Her commitment to transparency and open communication has built strong relationships both internally and externally. Shanna’s leadership will focus on continuous improvement in financial management, ensuring the City’s long-term financial sustainability and service excellence.

“We are confident that Shanna’s continued skills and leadership will greatly benefit the organization and contribute to the City’s financial health,” said Tara Baker, Chief Administrative Officer. “Her broad understanding of the City’s finances, particularly in development financing and municipal budgets, positions her well to lead our finance team.”

