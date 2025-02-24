How do you use water in your home?

The City of Guelph is participating in the 3rd Residential End Uses of Water Study, and we would like your input.

The Residential End Uses of Water Study, Version 3 (REUWS 3) survey is being conducted by Flume Inc on behalf of the Water Research Foundation. As part of this project, the City of Guelph is asking residents to share how they use water in their home. This information will be used by the City of Guelph to better understand residential water use and help inform future water-saving programs.

Please complete this survey by March 31st 2025, to have your information included.

Background

Survey responses are collected by Flume Inc. and will be shared with the City of Guelph.

Survey data will be used by the City of Guelph to understand how people use water in their households and what kind of water-saving programs are needed to support residents and protect our water supply.

For more Information

Andréa Dubé, Environmental Program and Planning Coordinator

Compliance, Programs and Performance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3965

[email protected]