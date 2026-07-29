Construction Notice: Alice Street and Morris Street closed for New Sanitary and Water Services starting July 29

Notice Date: July 29, 2026

What’s Happening:

​​Drexler Construction​ is ​removing road asphalt, curb, sidewalk, and boulevard to install five new sanitary and water services. All surfaces will be restored back to their original condition​.

Once the first phase along Alice Street is completed and opened to traffic, they will begin construction on Morris Street.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 167 Alice Street​. For more information about the development, please contact ​[email protected]

When:

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday July 29, 2026, and take about three (3) weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Stage 1. Alice Street will be closed to through traffic from Sackville Street to Morris Street.​ Local traffic will be permitted along ​Alice Street during construction​; however, there will be no through access from 163 to 167 Alice Street.

Stage 2. Morris Street will be closed to through traffic from Alice Street to Beverley Street.​ Local traffic will be permitted along ​Morris Street during construction​; however, there will be no through access at 112 Morris Street.

Sidewalks: ​Stage 1. The south sidewalk along Alice Street will be closed at Morris Street. Please utilize the north sidewalk along Alice Street.

Stage 2. The West sidewalk along Morris Street will be closed from Alice Street to York Road. Please utilize the East sidewalk along Morris Street.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No Changes.

Private driveway access: ​ Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of Construction Area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction