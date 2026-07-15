City of Guelph’s inclement weather response to air quality conditions

Adjustments to City work, programs and services

Guelph, Ont., July 15, 2026 – We’re making some adjustments to City work, programs and services in line with our inclement weather policy due to the air quality conditions in the area. To prioritize the health and safety of our staff and the community, as recommended by Environment Canada and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, we’re:

reducing staff time outdoors,

moving work indoors where possible,

increasing the number of indoor breaks,

emphasizing hydration and less strenuous activities.

July 15 service impacts

The Riverside Park carousel is closed.

The Sunny Acres and Exhibition Park wading pools are closed. Market Square remains open, as there is space for staff to take breaks indoors. Splash pads remain open.

Summer camps will focus on indoor and lower-intensity activities. The Sherwood Forest Camp has been relocated for the remainder of the week, and registrants have been contacted and informed.

Sports fields remain open, but we encourage leagues and users to refer to Environment Canada and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health for expert recommendations on outdoor activity in these conditions.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week

We’ll continue to monitor the information provided by Environment Canada and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and adjust our operations accordingly. Operation of the closed services will be reevaluated each morning, based on the Environment Canada forecast.

Cooling centres, coordinated alongside the Guelph & Wellington Poverty Elimination Collaborative, are available for members of the community to get inside where air quality is less of a concern. Locations and hours can be found on gwpoverty.ca.

Resources

For more information

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]