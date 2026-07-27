City continues advocating for community benefit from sale of Niska land

Formal request made during land disposition process

Guelph, Ont., July 27, 2026 – Mayor Cam Guthrie, on behalf of the City of Guelph, submitted an official request that the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) consider the City’s historical financial contributions as they work through the potential sale of an 8-hectare parcel of land, zoned for development, along Niska Road. Following the GRCA’s Notice of Surplus Lands earlier in July, the Mayor wrote to the GRCA Board informing them the City had no intention or capacity to purchase the property, and requested a collaborative ask to the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks that a portion of the sale proceeds be earmarked for community benefit in Guelph.

“We continue to advocate for and seek local community benefit from the sale proceeds of these lands reflecting Guelph’s historical financial contribution towards the land acquisition,” read the letter. “The City formally requests, in alignment with City Council direction, that the GRCA partner with the City to request of the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks an allocation of 30 per cent, or equivalent in-kind value of the anticipated proceeds of sale of the southeastern parcel of the Niska lands towards community benefit for Guelph taxpayers.”

In working through the disposition process, the City carefully evaluated options for acquiring the parcel, considering both parkland and housing uses, and determined buying it was not viable. The cost, both in capital and human resources, exceeds available financial reserves and property tax capacity. Requesting a portion of the sale proceeds be mobilized specifically for the Guelph community’s benefit seeks to reflect the City’s financial contribution towards the GRCA’s purchase of property along Niska Road in the 70s and the strong community interest in the site of the former Frank Kortright Waterfowl Management Area.

Ongoing collaboration securing more parkland for Guelph

While the City is unable to purchase the surplus parcel of land, work is underway to purchase 126.16 acres of land along Niska Road. Once transferred from GRCA to City ownership, the City will work with the GRCA and the community to restore the former trail network, grant community access to the property and plan future uses for the space that best serve the community’s parkland wants and needs.

Learn more about the City’s work relating to land along Niska Road on guelph.ca.

Strategic Communications

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City of Guelph