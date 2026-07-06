Annual sewer CCTV inspections begin July 5

Notice date: July 6, 2026

The City of Guelph will be conducting closed-circuit television (CCTV) inspections of sanitary sewer mains from July 5 to July 10 as part of its ongoing wastewater infrastructure maintenance and monitoring program. This work involves capturing videos inside the wastewater sewer pipes and condition data to support maintenance and rehabilitation planning.

Key Information

All roads will remain open, and there will be no impact on traffic.

The work will take approximately one hour per location.

Transit and water services will not be impacted.

To reduce traffic disruptions and allow efficient access to the sewer system, work will take place overnight between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Locations

This work will take place in various areas in Guelph. Please view the map of the work areas for more information.

The CCTV inspections help assess the condition of underground sanitary sewer infrastructure, identify maintenance needs, and support future rehabilitation planning to help ensure the reliability of the City’s wastewater system.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation while we complete this important work.

For more Information

Tina Rahimi, B. Sc

Project Manager of Wastewater Technical Services

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services Department

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3579

[email protected]