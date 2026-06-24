​​Updated: Woodlawn Road closed between Victoria Road and Inverness Drive for water main break repair

Update – June 25: The water main has been repaired and full water service restored to all affected areas. Road asphalt repairs are currently underway, and the road is expected to be opened around 3 p.m. today.

Guelph, Ont.,​ June 24, 2026. – City crews are repairing a water main break on ​Woodlawn Road​. Repairs are expected to take approximately 10-12 hours to complete. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Some homes and businesses in the area will experience reduced water pressure while we complete the repair. Affected properties will be notified.

Traffic impacts

Woodlawn Road will be closed between Victoria Road and Inverness Drive. Please expect delays if you are driving in the area.

Visit guelph.ca/transit for information about potential route impacts.

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]