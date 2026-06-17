Construction notice: University Avenue West closed from College Avenue West to Caledonia Street starting late June

Notice date: ​ June 16, 2026

What’s happening:

As part of the University Avenue West reconstruction project, the City of Guelph’s contractor, Navacon Construction, is replacing and upgrading water, wastewater and storm infrastructure. We will also reconstruct the road, curbs and sidewalk, and add in new sidewalk on the east side of University Avenue West, between College Avenue and Caledonia Street.

Phase 1 includes work on University Avenue West, between College Avenue West and Caledonia Street. We anticipate Phase 1 will be completed in 2026. Phase 2 construction includes work on University Avenue West, between Caledonia Street and Gordon Street. We plan to start Phase 2 work in spring 2027 and anticipate it will be completed late fall 2027. We’ll provide updates about upcoming work on guelph.ca/construction.

Why:

​​The City is making necessary upgrades and improving infrastructure to support Guelph’s growing population.

When:

We anticipate Phase 1 construction will begin late June and is expected to be complete by November (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​University Avenue West will be closed, between College Avenue West and Caledonia Street. No through traffic permitted. Local access will be maintained on University Avenue West.

Sidewalks: ​Please expect temporary disruptions and follow the posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: ​ No changes.

Waste collection: ​ No changes. Please label your carts with your house number to prevent potential mixing as Navacon will move bins to a designated collection spot and move the carts back after collection.

Private driveway access: ​Occasionally, some construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected. The City’s contractor, Navacon Construction, will provide notice of any disruptions that may occur.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

Construction Projects – City of Guelph