Construction Notice: Road Closure on Queen Street from Palmer Street to Lemon Street

Notice date: June 1, 2026

Notice Update: June 18, 2026

About the project

Reconstruction works will take place late spring into the summer, including constructing a new watermain and a new sanitary sewer, which will be replacements to century old systems. Crews will also be replacing a small section of storm sewer.

Work begins June 15

Work is anticipated to begin on Monday, June 15 and end on Friday, September 4, weather permitting.

Road closure on Queen Street

Queen Street will be closed from the intersection of Palmer Street to Lemon Street, there will be no through access.

Pedestrian access

Sidewalks will be closed from the intersection of Palmer Street to Lemon Street, there will be no through access.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb prior to 7am. If any driveways are located in the construction zone, the team will relocate the bins for the day and place them back at the end of laneways once collections are completed.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Ethan Barrand, P.Eng

Development Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2250

TTY 226-820-6386

[email protected]