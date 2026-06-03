Construction notice: ​London Road West closure starts June 8 for one week

Notice date: ​May 29, 2026

What’s happening:

​​​Neeb Excavating Inc.​ is ​installing two new sanitary services and one water service on London Road West. Once the work is completed, all surfaces will be restored back to their original condition​

Why:

​​This project supports the installation of new private services for two existing properties at 166 and 168 London Road West.

When:

​​Work is expected to start on June 8, and take about one week to complete (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​London Road West will be closed to through traffic, from 168 London Road West to the Yorkshire Street North/Lyon Avenue intersection. Local traffic will be permitted along ​London Road West.

Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk along London Road West will be closed, from Kirkland Avenue to Edinburgh Road North. Please use the sidewalk on the north side of London Road West.

Guelph Transit: ​Guelph Transit routes 3, 20 and 98 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: ​No changes

Private driveway access: ​Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–6 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Steve Neeb

Neeb Excavating Inc.

[email protected]

519-767-9104

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction