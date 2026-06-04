Construction notice: Jane Street closed starting June 1​

Notice date: May 26, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​Drexler Construction is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 18 Jane Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about June 1 and takes about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes:​ Jane Street will be closed to through traffic from Palmer Street to Grange Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Jane Street, however, there will be no through access at 18 Jane Street.

Sidewalks: ​The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 18 Jane Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Palmer Street and Grange Street to use the east sidewalk.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction