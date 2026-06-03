Construction notice: Emma Street closed starting June 8

Notice date: ​May 29, 2026

Notice Update: June 3, 2026

What’s happening:

​​​Drexler Construction Limited is installing two sanitary and water services for a new development on Emma Street. Once the work is finished, the road will be restored to its original condition.

Why:

​​This project supports a development at 137, 139 Emma Street​. For more information about the development, please contact ​[email protected] or [email protected].

When:

​​Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 22, and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​ Emma Street will be closed to through traffic, from Metcalfe Street to Pine Street.​ Local traffic will be permitted along Emma Street during construction​; however, there will be no through access at 137, 139 Emma Street.

Sidewalks: ​​The south side sidewalk along Emma Street will be closed during construction, from Metcalfe Street to Pine Street. During this time, please use the sidewalk on the north side of Emma Street.

Guelph Transit: Route 12 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: ​No changes

Private driveway access: ​ Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Henry Stahlbaum, Site Supervisor

Drexler Construction Limited

519-956-9528

[email protected]

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction