Construction notice: Watson Road North closed at York Road starting June 22

Notice date: June 18, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the watermain within the York Road and Watson Road South intersection.

Why:

The closure is required to facilitate the completion of the remaining installation of the 600 mm Concrete Pressure Pipe watermain through the intersection of York Road and Watson Road.

When:

Watson Road North will be closed starting June 22, ending June 26

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Watson Road North will be closed at York Road. Please expect delays if travelling in the area.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction

